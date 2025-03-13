Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHHEF remained flat at $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

About Minor Hotels Europe & Americas

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Italy, Benelux, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It also offers procurement network, real estate, call center and catering, as well as corporate and management services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, SA and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, SA in June 2014.

