Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NHHEF remained flat at $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $7.09.
About Minor Hotels Europe & Americas
