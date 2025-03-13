Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 240.9% in February

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DANOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Danone Stock Down 1.5 %

About Danone

DANOY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,105. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Featured Stories

