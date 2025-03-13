Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Rises By 262.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

