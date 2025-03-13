Rep. Tim Moore Buys Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 10th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/5/2025.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,108,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,009,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $19,215,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.