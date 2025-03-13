Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,812,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 29,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

PFE stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

