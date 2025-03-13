Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%.

Oculis Price Performance

OCS stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Oculis has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Get Oculis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.