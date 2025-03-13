Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

