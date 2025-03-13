Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by ($11.58), Zacks reports. Futu had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 38.59%.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.82. 2,437,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Futu has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $130.88.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Citigroup downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.