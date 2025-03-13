Essential Planning LLC. Buys New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $363.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.33. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

