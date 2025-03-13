Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.68 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 168,433 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

