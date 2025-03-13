Tillman Hartley LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,591.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 769,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after purchasing an additional 755,957 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

