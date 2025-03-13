Penobscot Wealth Management Has $526,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

