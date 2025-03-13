Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases 10,444 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 279,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,646 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

