Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
Shares of SHALY stock remained flat at $11.99 during trading hours on Thursday. Shangri-La Asia has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
About Shangri-La Asia
