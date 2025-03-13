Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

Shares of SHALY stock remained flat at $11.99 during trading hours on Thursday. Shangri-La Asia has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

