Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Klabin Stock Down 2.0 %

Klabin stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783. Klabin has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

