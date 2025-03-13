Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 565.1% from the February 13th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 51.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $158,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8.19. This represents a 99.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $124,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,216 shares of company stock valued at $302,766 in the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47,100.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

