JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 164,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

