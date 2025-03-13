Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 0.7% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $413.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

