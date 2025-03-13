Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $171.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

