uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Zacks reports. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 4.84%. uCloudlink Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Shares of UCL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $46.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 4.13. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

About uCloudlink Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.