Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

ADI stock opened at $206.62 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.89.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.