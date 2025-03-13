Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 31,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

