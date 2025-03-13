iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

