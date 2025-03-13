Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $712,966,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

