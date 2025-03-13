Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.18 per share, with a total value of C$183,600.00.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.34. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$8.27 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.85.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

