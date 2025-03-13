Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 486,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of COP opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

