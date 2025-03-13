Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $157.72 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $157,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 38,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $338.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.80 and its 200 day moving average is $372.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

