5,176 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 1,350,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,235,000 after purchasing an additional 817,486 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

