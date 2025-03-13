Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $179,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

