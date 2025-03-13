The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Sherwin-Williams worth $230,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $350.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

