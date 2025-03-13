Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 311.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967,304 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $109,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.