Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of TAP opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

