Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $895.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.