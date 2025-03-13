Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON SPX traded down GBX 55 ($0.71) on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,085 ($91.88). 870,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,414. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,350 ($82.35) and a fifty-two week high of £107.30 ($139.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,383.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,179.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPX. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($101.15) to GBX 7,700 ($99.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,478 ($109.95).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.