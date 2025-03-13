Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 13th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

FDTX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 6,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.67.

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

