iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 70.2% in February

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 9,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,685,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 95,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,791. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
