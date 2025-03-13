iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 70.2% in February

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 9,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,685,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 95,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,791. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.