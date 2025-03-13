Essential Planning LLC. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $398,507,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after buying an additional 159,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,155,054 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $209.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.