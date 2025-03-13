Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,351,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

