LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LanzaTech Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of LNZA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 239,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.32.
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.
