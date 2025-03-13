LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LanzaTech Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LanzaTech Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LanzaTech Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 87,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNZA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 239,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

