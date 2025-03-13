562 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 699.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after buying an additional 904,157 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 274.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 714,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after buying an additional 523,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,546,000 after buying an additional 391,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,748.57. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

