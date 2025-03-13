AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 749,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 872,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,965,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,057 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.89. The company has a market cap of $373.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.33%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

