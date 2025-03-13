argenx (ARGX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2025 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2025 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $775.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – argenx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/28/2025 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $723.00 to $741.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $675.00 to $704.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – argenx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/28/2025 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $717.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2025 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $606.00 to $696.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $717.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $670.00.

1/14/2025 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $660.00.

argenx Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $14.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $577.38. 34,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.12 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $349.86 and a 1 year high of $678.21.

Get argenx SE alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. FMR LLC increased its position in argenx by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,339,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $91,013,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 38,152.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of argenx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,805,000 after buying an additional 124,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.