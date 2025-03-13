Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Gerber LLC’s Largest Position

Gerber LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 9.4% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.81.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.03. The company has a market cap of $797.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

