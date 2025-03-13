Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,390 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,895. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.