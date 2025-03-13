iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

