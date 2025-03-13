Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 390 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,664,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,069,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.69. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $198.44 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

