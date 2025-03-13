Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,573 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $97,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $413.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.45. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

