Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 74.6% in February

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 612,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Farmer Bros. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

