Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,270 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Roblox worth $40,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Roblox by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 939.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

RBLX opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,119.75. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,367 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,949 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

