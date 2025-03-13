IAG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

